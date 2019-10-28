Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 14th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of RPI.UN opened at C$40.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.04. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$30.99 and a 52 week high of C$45.24.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.