Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 14th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of RPI.UN opened at C$40.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.04. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$30.99 and a 52 week high of C$45.24.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
