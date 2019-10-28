Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,510 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Citrix Systems worth $25,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

CTXS stock opened at $105.64 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,335.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $615,923.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,497,291.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,732 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

