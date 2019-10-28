Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $552,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.2% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $128.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

