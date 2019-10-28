Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $26,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,426,000 after buying an additional 92,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,116,000 after acquiring an additional 306,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,381,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

JKHY stock opened at $139.53 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.32.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

