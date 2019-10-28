Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hologic were worth $27,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 20.6% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $4,243,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.48.

HOLX stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

