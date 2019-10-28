Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.19-1.21 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.19-1.21 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:REXR opened at $47.25 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

