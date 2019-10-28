Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.83) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REV. ValuEngine raised shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE REV remained flat at $$26.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 79,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.32. Revlon has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.90 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REV. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 49.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 120.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revlon by 35.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

