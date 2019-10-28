Rev Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.44 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Rev Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on REVG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden purchased 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,547.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,186.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

