Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Weir Group (WEIR)

Weir Group (LON: WEIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2019 – Weir Group is now covered by analysts at Shore Capital. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/17/2019 – Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,550 ($20.25).

10/10/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Weir Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/9/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

10/3/2019 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,585 ($20.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,875 ($24.50).

9/18/2019 – Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

9/12/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/9/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

9/6/2019 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:WEIR traded up GBX 33.50 ($0.44) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,411.50 ($18.44). The company had a trading volume of 718,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.00. Weir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,426.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,504.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

