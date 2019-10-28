Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Weir Group (WEIR)

Weir Group (LON: WEIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/23/2019 – Weir Group is now covered by analysts at Shore Capital. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2019 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2019 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2019 – Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 10/17/2019 – Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,550 ($20.25).
- 10/10/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on the stock.
- 10/9/2019 – Weir Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/9/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2019 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2019 – Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,585 ($20.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,875 ($24.50).
- 9/18/2019 – Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,650 ($21.56).
- 9/12/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/9/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 9/6/2019 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on the stock.
- 9/4/2019 – Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/4/2019 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/29/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Shares of LON:WEIR traded up GBX 33.50 ($0.44) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,411.50 ($18.44). The company had a trading volume of 718,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.00. Weir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,426.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,504.85.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.
