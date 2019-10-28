Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($2.60) per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $9.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC set a $11.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

NYSE DO opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $776.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.73. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $50,567.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after buying an additional 263,573 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,527.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,663,777 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after buying an additional 2,500,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,640,399 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 37,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,634,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

