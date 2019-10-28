Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Altria Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 584.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after buying an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after buying an additional 2,010,023 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.