Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.17.

RSG stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

