Ren Market Capitalization Reaches $42.00 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $42.00 million and $4.07 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, OKEx, Tidex and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00041167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.60 or 0.05591133 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043401 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032109 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

REN is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Tidex, Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi Global, UEX, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.