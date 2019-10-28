Regis (RGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $248.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regis has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $817.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,585.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

