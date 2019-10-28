Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Shares of REGN traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.40. 11,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,338. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

