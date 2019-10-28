Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Refereum has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $130,605.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00214433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.01499924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028755 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,443,398 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, Bittrex, DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

