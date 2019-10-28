Reece (ASX:REH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Reece Ltd (ASX:REH) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$9.87 ($7.00) and last traded at A$9.90 ($7.02), 651,310 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$9.99 ($7.09).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$10.47 and its 200-day moving average is A$10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Reece’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Reece Limited engages in importing, wholesaling, distributing, marketing, and retailing plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides specialized services; and supplies plumbing and bathroom products to volume home builders and commercial developers, as well as specialized products and services for irrigation contractors, landscape designers, pool builders, and home owners.

