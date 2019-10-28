RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,234.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $77,234.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00416364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085415 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00050715 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001195 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

