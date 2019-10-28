ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $28.42 million and $69,123.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00782827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00165518 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005521 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00072682 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003329 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, C-Patex, Bittrex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

