Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fossil Group (FOSL)

10/24/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fossil have underperformed the industry in the past year. This is attributable to dismal sales trend, triggered by softness in the company’s traditional watch category and several business and licensed brand exits. Markedly, in the second quarter of 2019, the company’s net sales tumbled 13% year over year. Apart from sluggishness in traditional watches, the leathers and jewelry categories have been weak, on account of soft demand. Nevertheless, expansion in the wearable’s category has been an upside. Notably, connected watch sales constituted 21% of Fossil’s total watch sales in the second quarter. Moreover, the company is focusing on product launches to bolster this unit. Additionally, it is on track with the New World Fossil initiative, directed toward reducing costs and boosting margins.”

10/14/2019 – Fossil Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fossil have underperformed the industry in the past year. This is attributable to dismal sales trend, triggered by softness in the company’s traditional watch category and several business and licensed brand exits. Markedly, in the second quarter of 2019, the company’s net sales tumbled 13% year over year. Apart from sluggishness in traditional watches, the leathers and jewelry categories have been weak, on account of soft demand. Nevertheless, expansion in the wearable’s category has been an upside. Notably, connected watch sales constituted 21% of Fossil’s total watch sales in the second quarter. Moreover, the company is focusing on product launches to bolster this unit. Additionally, it is on track with the New World Fossil initiative, directed toward reducing costs and boosting margins.”

10/11/2019 – Fossil Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

9/18/2019 – Fossil Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of FOSL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.47. 894,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 100,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $986,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,436.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Darren E. Hart purchased 20,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $200,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,949 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

