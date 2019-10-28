Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jeld-Wen (JELD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE: JELD) in the last few weeks:
- 10/21/2019 – Jeld-Wen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/15/2019 – Jeld-Wen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2019 – Jeld-Wen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2019 – Jeld-Wen had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2019 – Jeld-Wen had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2019 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of JELD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.30. 290,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,812. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.62.
Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
