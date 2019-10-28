Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jeld-Wen (JELD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE: JELD) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2019 – Jeld-Wen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2019 – Jeld-Wen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Jeld-Wen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Jeld-Wen had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Jeld-Wen had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.30. 290,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,812. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 750.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 194,521 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 99.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth $2,081,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

