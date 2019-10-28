Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Reading International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $105,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 801,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Reading International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

RDI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Reading International has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $264.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Reading International had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.29%.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

