RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $126.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

