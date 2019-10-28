Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $235.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raytheon traded as high as $216.22 and last traded at $213.95, with a volume of 16538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.67.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 27.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 11.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $3,874,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

