Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Given a $230.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTN. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Raytheon stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.61. 1,968,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day moving average is $184.54. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $216.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTN. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

