Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Given a $221.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) received a $221.00 target price from investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

NYSE:RTN traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $211.61. 1,456,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $216.54. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 42,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

