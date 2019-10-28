Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 728 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in The Western Union by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 24,588,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,240 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Western Union by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,421,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,678 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $27,505,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Western Union by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,035,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,209 shares during the last quarter.

WU stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 4,257 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $93,015.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,902.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 6,282 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $150,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,846. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

