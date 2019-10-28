Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 66 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $178.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $179.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

