Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 145 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,136.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,129.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $729.79 and a twelve month high of $1,186.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,088.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.