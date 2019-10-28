Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,088,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $653,846,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $442,335,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $191,326,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 68.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,488,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567,338 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

ET opened at $12.55 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

