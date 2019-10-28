Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 726 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $69.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.37. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $75.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $570,268.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,558 shares of company stock worth $937,219 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

