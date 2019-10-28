Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FirstService from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.40.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.29. 3,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. FirstService has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

