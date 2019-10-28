Raymond James Begins Coverage on MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

In related news, EVP Howard Hwasaeng Kim sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Also, Director Feiying Lu sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $3,645,000.00.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.