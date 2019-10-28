Raymond James Analysts Give eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) a $90.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis upgraded eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.73.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.39. 1,157,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. eHealth has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 99,516 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $10,378,523.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ian Jay Kalin sold 5,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and have sold 168,627 shares worth $17,476,948. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.