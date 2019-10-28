Rainer Mathes Sells 25,000 Shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Stock

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of Cision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,613,705 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CISN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,891. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81. Cision Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Get Cision alerts:

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.44 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. Cision’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the second quarter worth $130,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 54.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 83.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 646,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 6.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,612,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after buying an additional 505,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

CISN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.