Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 700 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,011,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copart by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 8,848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $83.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

