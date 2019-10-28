Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 13,485 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $11,845,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

NYSE KMX opened at $94.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

