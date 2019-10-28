Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in YY were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of YY by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 74,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in YY by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YY by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in YY by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Get YY alerts:

YY opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. YY Inc has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YY. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YY in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.01.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.