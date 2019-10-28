Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,900 Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $184.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $136.35 and a one year high of $200.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

