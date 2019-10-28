Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 45,434 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 10.9% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $555,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $3,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

HFC stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

