Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Edison International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.10. Edison International has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

