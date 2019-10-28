QV Investors Inc. Sells 68,412 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,412 shares during the period. CGI comprises about 4.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of CGI worth $140,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,254,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in CGI by 75.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,711,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,983,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CGI by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,614,000 after buying an additional 379,801 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.28. 4,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,556. CGI Inc has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $80.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

