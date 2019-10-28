QV Investors Inc. Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 114.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,440 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 635,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 80,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 58,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 262,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 162,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $87,526.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $383,098.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,466.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,670 shares of company stock worth $5,520,877 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

