QV Investors Inc. Has $4.23 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Johnson Rice raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Shares of NOV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,959. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.00, a PEG ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

