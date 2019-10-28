QV Investors Inc. Has $17.61 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 294.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,360 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.42. 45,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

