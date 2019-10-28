Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172 ($2.25).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 140.30 ($1.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.57. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 109.30 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.90 ($2.05).

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 13,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £18,501.44 ($24,175.41).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

