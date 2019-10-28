QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $3.07 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 21% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $437,014.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,211,094 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

