Quantis Network (QUAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $125,176.00 and $217.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00212546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.01476574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030133 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00121661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 359,571,775 coins and its circulating supply is 190,111,205 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

