Quanta Utility Token Price Hits $0.0001 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $431.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

