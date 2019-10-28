Quant Market Capitalization Tops $69.93 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $69.93 million and $3.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $5.79 or 0.00061837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

